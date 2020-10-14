CORONAVIRUS IN MD Positivity Rate Above 3%, Hospitalizations Up
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge is extending Virginia voter registrations for 48 hours.

The judge cites “tremendous harm” when cut cable knocked site offline.

The Virginia Department of Elections said in statement on Twitter that a “fiber cut” affected connectivity for multiple agencies, including the department’s citizen portal and registrar’s offices. The cable was inadvertently cut during a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, according to the state’s information technology agency.

Six hours later, the Department of Elections issued a statement saying the portal was back online. But the fallout already included threats of legal action and concern that voters were being disenfranchised at a crucial moment.

