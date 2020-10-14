BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Labor said Wednesday over 82% of unemployment claims flagged and investigated were confirmed as fraudulent.
Of the 102,406 out-of-state claims that have been identified as being potentially fraudulent, 91% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
Of the 67,746 in-state claims that have been identified as potentially fraudulent, 69.1% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
There are currently 9,677 in-state and out-of-state potentially fraudulent claims pending manual review and verification by a dedicated team of specialists.
Last month, Labor announced the results of the initial fraud investigation that was launched after the State of Maryland uncovered a criminal enterprise that filed tens of thousands of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in July.
Labor also announced, as of the week ending October 3, it has paid over $7.3 billion in benefits from the CARES Act, Extended Benefits and regular unemployment insurance programs.