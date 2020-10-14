BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Gary Printice Melvin, according to Baltimore County Police.
Xavier Damon Byrd Jr., 17, of the 4100 block of Dudley Avenue, was identified as the second suspect and arrested on Wednesday, police said.
Police said Marvin Louis Washington III, 18, of the 7400 block of Dunmanway, was the first suspect arrested in connection with the murder.
Baltimore County Police were called just after 5 a.m. on August 16 to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Washington was charged with first-degree murder and various other charges. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status.
Byrd is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.