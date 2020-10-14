Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a woman who went missing in early March.
Police took a missing persons report on Susan Nancy Lane on March 3, 2020.
Her last known contact was on March 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. during a call with a family member.
Police said her unoccupied car was found at a Shell Gas Station in the 2000 block of West Street in Annapolis.
The Anne Arundel County Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Lane and reuniting her with her family.
As this is a very active investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.
If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.