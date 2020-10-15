GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole medication at gunpoint from a store in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.
Officers responded for a robbery at the Medicine Shoppe on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie at around 6:20 p.m. Two suspects went into the store, implied they had handguns and demanded medications from the clerk.
According to police, the suspects then removed some type and amount of medication from behind the counter and fled.
A third suspect stayed outside the store as a lookout during the robbery. All three suspects- all men- then fled in a white Chevrolet Impala.
Officers searched the area but could not find the vehicle or the suspects. No one was injured during this incident, police said.
The suspects are all described as Black men between 20 and 30-years-old. They were wearing gray, black and white hooded sweatshirts respectively.