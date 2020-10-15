Comments
CARROLL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — As students prepare to head back to school in Carroll County, the school system is teaming up with a company to try and reduce the number of cars illegally zooming past buses.
All of the school system’s buses will be equipped with advanced stop arm enforcement technology, including cameras, GPS tracking and more. The company is called BUSPATROL.
The cameras will capture license plates of drivers who zoom past buses that have the stop sign extended with flashing red lights.