BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore police officer has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography possession charge.
Judge George Russell, III, also sentenced former officer James Robert Wissmann, IV, 35, to 25 years of supervised release following his prison term. Wissmann will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Baltimore Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Charge Of Possession Of Child Pornography
According to his guilty plea, starting no later than July 2017, Wissmann created multiple accounts on a mobile app that allows people to join a room where they can share files and chat. He then used that app to share child pornography. The app would shut down his accounts, at which point he created a new one.
Investigators searched Wissmann’s home in July 2019, seizing a laptop, digital media and cell phones. Once they investigated the devices, they reportedly found multiple images and videos of child pornography.
The Baltimore Police Department suspended Wissman on the day of the search; he later resigned.