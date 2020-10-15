BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Labor said Wednesday over 82% of unemployment claims flagged and investigated were confirmed as fraudulent.
Of the 102,406 out-of-state claims that have been identified as being potentially fraudulent, 91% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
Of the 67,746 in-state claims that have been identified as potentially fraudulent, 69.1% have either not uploaded the verification documentation requested or their documentation has been reviewed and denied.
There are currently 9,677 in-state and out-of-state potentially fraudulent claims pending manual review and verification by a dedicated team of specialists.
Last month, Labor announced the results of the initial fraud investigation that was launched after the State of Maryland uncovered a criminal enterprise that filed tens of thousands of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in July.
Labor also announced, as of the week ending October 3, it has paid over $7.3 billion in benefits from the CARES Act, Extended Benefits and regular unemployment insurance programs.
This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020.
I’ve been trying to contact the unemployment office for several months to talk to someone with no avail. I was informed that my $ is on hold because of”unresolved issues”. I need to talk to someone because I don’t understand what this mean. I need to get my insulin, pay my bills,etc. There is no help for us whom can correct the wrong if there is anything wrong. Please help us that are in critical need.
Same here. Never in my born days would have thought I would be part of this situation. It is a nightmare. I have never ever had to apply for UI in my life. I certainly hope this gets resolved soon. Good luck to all of us who are in need.
many billions of dollars have gone to criminal in Democratic run governments
My unemployment has been on hold since April. Can’t find what is wrong. Can anyone help me.
