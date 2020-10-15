BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise as part of gang activities, the justice department said Thursday.
Albaro Rosa “Slow” Moreno, 24, of Silver Spring, will also spend five years on supervised release following his prison term.
Officials said Moreno took part in two murders as part of gang activities, both of which saw the victims beheaded and buried in shallow graves.
One of the murders happened in Wheaton in March 2017 and involved someone the gang believed was dating a woman associated with a rival gang; the other happened the following month in Frederick and involved a rival gang member. The justice department said Moreno assisted but did not directly take part in the April murder.
Officials said 30 people have been charged in the case related to their activities with MS-13, 19 of whom have pleaded guilty.