BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On a roster of 53-players, the punter is typically among the least recognized, and in most cases, they like it that way.
Sam Koch has been the Ravens’ punter for 15 seasons, and he’s never missed a game.
When Koch takes the field in Philadelphia on Sunday, he will play in his 230th game. It’s the most ever by any Raven in franchise history, surpassing the record held by Terrell Suggs.
Koch is one of the best punters in the league and a precision passer when called on — 9 for 9 in career throws, including a completion on a fake punt this year at Washington.
Koch’s a blue-collar, every day hard-worker not looking for the attention the record brings.
“It is a little bit more than what I am used to,” Koch said. “But, I just continue to go and to my job and do it to the best of my ability. Like I said, I feel like I have so much more to prove and just continue to work on that every day.”
