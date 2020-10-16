Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Anne Arundel County are warning the public that two rabid raccoons have been found in the county this week.
One of the raccoons was spotted acting strangely near the gatehouse at Quiet Waters Park near Annapolis on Tuesday before being captured, the health department said, while the other was found near the intersection of Shannon Forest Court and East Howard Road in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.
The health department is asking anyone who may have come into contact with a raccoon or who has a pet who may have come into contact with one or has unexplained wounds to contact them at 410-222-7256 during business hours or 443-481-3140 outside of business hours.
