BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his suicidal father in Bel Air Thursday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation Friday into what lead to the apparent murder-suicide.

Jason Douglas DeWitt, 38, and his three-year-old son Grayson DeWitt were found dead inside a bedroom of a home in the 600 block of High Plain Drive late Thursday after police attempted for hours to make contact with someone inside the home.

Additional information regarding the High Plain Drive incident from last night. The homicide-suicide involved a 3-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/4taHFkXnAh — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) October 16, 2020

Officers were called to the home around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after a call about a suicidal person.

Police tried to establish contact with the person for several hours and they eventually made entry into the home.

But there was a handwritten note indicating explosives could detonate if the search continued. Deputies left the home and evacuated neighbors.

Around 11:30 p.m., with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, deputies re-entered the home to find the father and son dead inside a bedroom. They were both suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The area of High Plain Drive and Tollgate Road were shut down during the incident overnight. The scene however was clear by Friday morning.

Investigators are ruling this a homicide-suicide at this time, but they are still investigating the fatal shooting.

If you’re thinking about taking your own life and need help call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. They are available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!