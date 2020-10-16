ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland was in the top ten states in the country in 2020 Census participation, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Friday.
The Old Line State came in ninth out of the 50 states with more than 2.2 million households representing 99.9% of the state’s population taking part.
Statewide, 71% of Maryland households filled out the census online, by mail or by phone, up from 69.5% in 2010, Hogan’s office said. Maryland was fourth overall in terms of online census responses.
Carroll County had the highest self-response rate in the state at 81.5%, and 21 of 24 jurisdictions in the state had a higher self-response rate this year than in 2010.
The deadline to fill out the census was 5:59 a.m. Eastern time Friday. On Thursday, Baltimore officials said the city’s response rate was 56.7%.