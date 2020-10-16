CORONAVIRUS IN MD781 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Roughly Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CLARKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after they say over $35,000 worth of property was stolen from the Gucci Outlet Store at Clarksburg Premium Outlets.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Police said the suspects forced their way into the Gucci Outlet Store through a front window and stole over $35,000 worth of property.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this burglary is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

