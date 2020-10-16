HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — At the request of the Hyattsville Police Department, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the death of a man who was in HCPD’s custody Wednesday, according to officials.
The decedent Edwin Morales, 29, of Mount Rainier.
HCPD officers responded to the report of a bike theft in progress at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
According to officials, the officer saw Morales on a bike that had just been reported stolen in the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue.
Morales jumped off the bike and began to run from that officer, officials said.
After a short foot chase and a brief struggle, officers were able to secure Morales in handcuffs. Suspecting drug intoxication, HCPD officers requested an ambulance to the scene of the arrest.
While awaiting the ambulance, HCPD officers noticed that Morales was having trouble breathing and became unresponsive. The officers removed the handcuffs and began CPR. When the ambulance arrived, he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
PGPD Internal Affairs Investigators are reviewing all evidence related to the incident, including video, and awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how Morales died.