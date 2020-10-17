Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Police were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head in neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.