HAVRE DE GRACE/PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One eastbound lane of the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40) will be closed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, October 19 through Friday, November 20, for roadwork, according to the MDTA.
Overnight lane closures may take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning, the MDTA said.
One westbound lane will also be closed continuously from October 26 through November 9.
The MDTA said westbound US 40 will be temporarily closed at MD 222 three consecutive weekends starting Friday, October 30.
The detour will direct motorists to northbound MD 222, to southbound I-95, to southbound MD 155 [Exit 89], to westbound US 40.
Eastbound US 40 traffic will be shifted onto westbound US 40 at the Ohio Street and Ostego Street intersection and back onto eastbound US 40 at MD 222 intersection.