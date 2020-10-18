Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is asking for your help.
They posted on their Facebook on Sunday, calling for dry dog and cat food donations.
“Our pet food pantry needs an influx of dry dog and cat food NOW!” they said. “So many people need our help!”
They added all brands are welcome, but no open bags.
Anyone who wishes to help out can drop off contact-free to their donation shed at 1601 Nicodemus Road in Reisterstown on any day 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can also order through Chewy and Amazon.