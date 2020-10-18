BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Health launched a COVID-19 mobile public education unit, and you might see it driving across Baltimore this week.
The truck is decorated with COVID-19 informational banners. It will broadcast prevention and safety messages from its public address system in both Spanish and English.
It’s an effort to help the Latinx community.
“This campaign is to prevent the winter spikes to prevent a second wave. We already see it happening, and so we’re investing now to make sure that we don’t experience that here in Spanish speaking communities or in any of the other communities in Baltimore City.” said Rev. Kobi Little, Baltimore NAACP president.
The truck will travel around Patterson Park, Canton, Bayview and as far as Dundalk all week until Saturday to spread safety information.