BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire Sunday.
The fire broke out at a store in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire was showing from the first and third floor of the store front.
#BCFD on scene of a 2-alarm fire in the 5200blk of Reisterstown Rd. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the 1st and 3rd floor of the store front. The store was closed at the time & no reported injuries. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/w40dIoqNk3
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) October 18, 2020
Officials said the store was closed at the time and no one was injured.