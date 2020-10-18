CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire Sunday.

The fire broke out at a store in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire was showing from the first and third floor of the store front.

Officials said the store was closed at the time and no one was injured.

