Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sam Koch just made a new franchise record.
The Ravens punter is now the “all-time leader” for games played in a Ravens uniform, with Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New franchise record. @Sam_Koch4 is now the all-time leader for games played in a Ravens uniform.
Respect. pic.twitter.com/rSLoQD551m
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020
Previously held by Terrell Suggs, and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, he has played 230 games for Baltimore.
Suggs played 229 games and Lewis ran the field for 228.