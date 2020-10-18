CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Football, Maryland, Maryland News, Philadelphia Eagles, Ravens, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sam Koch just made a new franchise record.

The Ravens punter is now the “all-time leader” for games played in a Ravens uniform, with Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Previously held by Terrell Suggs, and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, he has played 230 games for Baltimore.

Suggs played 229 games and Lewis ran the field for 228.

