Baltimore, MD (WJZ)- Baltimore City Police were called to the 1000 block of Hornets Lane around 12:05a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived the found an 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old male who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where the female victim died a short time later.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident but believe the suspect in this fatal shooting fled the scene in a silver Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

