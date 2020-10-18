CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPurple Post Game Show
    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:cornstack road, LaGina Lynn Robellard, Local TV, marion, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Shooting, Somerset County, Talkers

MARION, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in Somerset County Saturday night, state police said.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cornstack Road near Marion.

Investigators said the first victim, 46-year-old LaGina Lynn Robellard of Hebron, died at the scene. Two other males were also found with gunshot wounds and were transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment.

Maryland State Police say no other people were hurt and believe there is no further risk of danger to anyone in the community.

No charges have been filed at this time but that could change pending the outcome of the investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply