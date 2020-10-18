MARION, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in Somerset County Saturday night, state police said.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Cornstack Road near Marion.
Investigators said the first victim, 46-year-old LaGina Lynn Robellard of Hebron, died at the scene. Two other males were also found with gunshot wounds and were transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment.
Maryland State Police say no other people were hurt and believe there is no further risk of danger to anyone in the community.
No charges have been filed at this time but that could change pending the outcome of the investigation.
