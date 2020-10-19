ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new $10 million initiative to help Maryland farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program will help contract poultry growers directly and offer a bonus payment to any farm operation that got funding through the first round of the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“I am pleased to announce that we are immediately launching a new $10 million State of Maryland relief program which will provide direct payments to thousands of Maryland farmers, growers, and producers who have been hurt by COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Far too often our farmers don’t get the respect or the appreciation they deserve, but I want our entire agriculture community to know that your commitment to our state and to our agriculture industry does not go unnoticed.”
Under the program, the Maryland Department of Agriculture will give direct $1,000 payments per poultry house, up to five houses per farm. Growers whose flocks were depopulated during the pandemic will be eligible for another $1,500 per house.
It will also offer a $15% bonus payment to any Maryland farmer who got federal funding through the first round of CFAP payments.
For more information, or to apply online for the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/pages/farmer-relief.aspx.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.