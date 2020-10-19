EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old Edgewood man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Oct. 8 for production of child pornography.

After serving his sentence, John Wright III must register as a sex offender where he resides, where he works and where he is a student, U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow ruled.

According to his guilty plea, Wright abused two minor girls between December 2016 and January 2018. He was convicted in Harford County Circuit Court for two counts of sex abuse of a minor.

The investigation also revealed that Wright produced sexually explicit images of one of his victims — who was nine years old at the time. He then exchanged the photo with another person for more child pornography.

Authorities also learned that Wright possessed and stored more images on two cell phones and in the icloud. More than 120 child pornography videos and still images were found on his devices.

In a separate case 33-year-old Keith Edward Taylor of Kingsville was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Dec. 10, 2018 followed by lifetime supervised release for the production of child pornography.

Taylor and Wright communicated about child pornography and shared links.

ICE encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 1-866-DHS-2ICE; TTY for hearing impaired: (802) 872-6196. This hotline is staffed around-the-clock by investigators.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may also be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, at 1-800-843-5678 or https://report.cybertip.org/.

You can help by reporting suspected abuse or by providing tips regarding fugitives and unknown suspects.