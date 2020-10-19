BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore restaurant already struggling for business during the coronavirus pandemic is now having to clean up and reset after a driver crashed into their outdoor dining area overnight.

SoBo Cafe in Federal Hill posted Sunday that their parklet was destroyed overnight.

They are now looking for video.

“Our beautiful parklet was destroyed last night. Thankfully no one was hurt. This is a devastating blow to our business on top of an already difficult year,” the cafe posted. “As always, we could use your support. We are happy to take your carry out orders and will continue to offer outdoor seating while we build things back up. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us today about this. Your kind words and support are what keeps us going. If anyone has footage in the area at around 12:50 am – it was a white Nissan Altima (probably 2018) – we need the plate number.”

The eatery said a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2018 model, crashed into the parklet around 12:50 a.m. They are looking for video that may have caught the plate numbers.

Baltimore Police did respond to the crash site on Charles Street at W. Cross Street. around 1 a.m. They said the suspect vehicle left the scene before they arrived.

This story was originally published on Oct. 18, 2020.