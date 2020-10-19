Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can help name the newest female chimpanzee baby at the Maryland Zoo.
The chimp arrived to the Zoo in late September from the Oklahoma Zoo.
Here are the names you can vote on:
- Asha — An Indian name with multiple meanings. It means ‘hope’ in Sanskrit, ‘alive’ in Swahili and ‘happy’ in Hebrew. You can also connect this name to the ash tree, a tree of high, spiritual importance to the Norse and Celtic people.
- Nyota(pronounced Nee-oh-tah) – Swahili for star.
- Maisie — girl’s name of Scottish origin meaning “pearl”.
- Tulia –– Swahili for calm and quiet.
- Olivia —Means olive, which also stands for peace.
To help select the perfect name, visit our website at www.marylandzoo.org/votechimp. Voting is open now thru midnight on Thursday, November 5th. You can vote once per day.