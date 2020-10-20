Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was shot in the back of the neck Tuesday afternoon in west Baltimore.
Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the 1400 block of Mosher Street for a Shot Spotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.
Homicide Detectives have been notified due to the victim’s injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.