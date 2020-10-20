BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore attraction won’t return this holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic — the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.
The rink, which is operated by the Waterfront Partnership and a staple of the winter season in Baltimore, due to public health safety concerns.
“We hope to bring the ice rink back for a seventh season next winter, but only if we can do it in a way that is safe for the public,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership. “Our decisions this year on hosting events and bringing back amenities like the ice rink have all been made within the context of public health safety. We are looking forward to the time when we can welcome families back to skate with the beautiful backdrop of the Inner Harbor.”
The rink has become a Baltimore tradition, welcoming more than 65,000 visitors over the last six seasons.
The state continues to report hundreds of new cases a day and Baltimore city remains one of the jurisdictions with a large percentage of the cases.
