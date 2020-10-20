BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens play their rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1 and now season-ticket holders can get a chance to be at the game.

M&T Bank Stadium will be limited to 10% capacity, until further notice, after receiving approval from Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Jack Young. But this means they can have fans in the stands for the Steelers matchup.

PSL owners have the first chance to get tickets to the game through a lottery system, according to an email that went out to season-ticket holders Monday.

At this time, we are only offering the Steelers game on November 1 for sale. When appropriate, we will notify you regarding ticket sales for the remaining home games with the Titans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Giants.

“If you are interested in entering the lottery for tickets for the November 1 game, please review the following information in its entirety and submit your lottery request form using the link below no later than Wednesday, October 21 at 11:59 p.m.,” the email reads.

The letter also notes what fans should expect at the stadium and they also ask anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

Fans must wear masks at all times, unless actively eating and drinking, and social distancing will be required as well.

The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff.

All tickets will be distributed electronically and only one entry per account will be allowed.

The seating bowl pod sizes range from two to six seats.

The fulfillment process will begin on Thursday, Oct. 22.

If you have questions, please give us a call at (410) 261-RAVE (7283) or by email at ravens.ticketoffice@ravens.nfl.net. Regular business hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.