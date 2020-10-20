GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Another Patient First coronavirus testing site is now available, open at its Glen Burnie location.
The location is at 7116 Ritchie Highway. The testing is available by appointment only.
COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Aberdeen, Annapolis, Bel Air, Bayview, Catonsville, Lutherville, Odenton, Owings Mills, Perry Hall, Towson and White Marsh.
Testing is for patients who are at least five-years-old and are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or meet any of the screening criteria.
Updates about COVID-19 testing, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information is available at www.patientfirst.com/coronavirus.
