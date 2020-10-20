BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still searching for a suspect in the Sunday shooting that killed 18-year-old Nayely Paz and injured her 19-year-old boyfriend in northeast Baltimore.

Early Sunday morning, Paz and her boyfriend were driving along Horner’s Lane in northeast Baltimore on their way to the store. That’s when they came upon an oncoming silver SUV driving in the opposite direction.

According to the police report, the victim stated that he then rolled his driver side window down and told the suspect to turn off his high-beams.

Related Coverage:

The suspect then discharged several shots to the rear of the 19-year-old’s vehicle where both the victim and Paz were struck in the back, killing Paz and injuring the other, the police report said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing the car they believe could be responsible.

Family members, who didn’t want to be identified, created a memorial and are planning a candlelight vigil.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” they told WJZ. “I feel like it just hasn’t even really processed yet. I don’t know what to think.”

Jon Piper is a friend of one of the families impacted. He said he ran outside as soon as he heard the shots.

“You destroyed her life, his life and your own and people surrounding them,” Piper said. “My life is hurt, too.”

Piper said he stayed with the victims until the paramedics arrived.

The 19-year-old victim is in stable condition. His family said that he’s not able to move from the waist down, but that they are hopeful for his recovery.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.