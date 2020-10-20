Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are Ravens fans a bunch of whiners? One survey seems to suggest so.
A survey of 5,000 football fans by MIBets.com ranked the teams with the fans who complain the most. On that list, the Ravens came in at number 11 of 32 teams.
Coming in at the top of the list were fans of the Dallas Cowboys, followed by New England Patriots fans and Buffalo Bills fans.
According to the survey, Ravens fans’ worst habit is complaining about bad officiating.
It’s not just the players either; the survey named Head Coach John Harbaugh the second-whiniest coach in the league, coming in after Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.