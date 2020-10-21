CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine people, including correctional officers, are indicted in an alleged racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in downtown Baltimore.

The accused include three correctional officers, four inmates and two “outside facilitators,” according to an announcement from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

The group allegedly smuggled contraband into the jail. The officers named are Darren Parker, Andre Davis and Talaia Youngblood.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

