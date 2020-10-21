EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland National Guard is mourning the loss of Staff Sergeant Aubrey N. Mitsch, who died in an off-duty accident in Delaware over the weekend.
Mitsch, who served in the National Guard for more than seven years, was a health care specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade. The 30-year-old was working full-time as a Active Guard Reserve member at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Edgewood.
“Staff Sgt. Mitsch was an excellent Soldier and brought her big smile to brighten everyone’s day,” said Col. Richard Ferguson, commander of the 29th CAB. “It is a tremendous loss for our team and she will be extremely missed by everyone here. We send our sincere condolences to her family and friends.”
Mitsch, of Odenton, died after the motorcycle she was riding along Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware was struck around 4:31 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. She was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A MDNG casualty assistance officer has been assigned to support the loved ones of Mitsch.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Det. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.