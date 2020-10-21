Comments
EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police charged a Caroline County woman Wednesday on a criminal summons for purchasing firearms for a convicted felon/prohibited person.
Theresa Louise Lynch, 55, of Denton, Maryland, was located and charged through the Caroline County District Court.
Investigators said that Lynch had conducted several straw purchases of firearms for a felon/prohibited person and allowed him access to each of the purchased firearms.
During the course of the investigation, Lynch also provided officials with false/misleading information, according to Maryland State Police.