BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family, friends and community members are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Nayely Paz who was killed in a shooting in northeast Baltimore last weekend.

Hundreds gathered in prayer Wednesday to honor the life of Nayely Paz, who was shot and killed Sunday night in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood.

She had just graduated from high school. Her sister said she was an empathic person and planned to go into the medical field.

Related Coverage:

“She loved helping other people, and when she couldn’t help she just felt what they were feeling,” Nayely Paz’s sister, Yeymi Paz, said.

Nayely Paz and her boyfriend were driving on Horner’s Lane when a silver SUV pulled up next to them.

According to police, one of the victims asked the other driver to turn off his high beams, and that’s when he started shooting.

Nayely Paz was killed, and her boyfriend was severely injured.

“What they did to my sister was unfair and it caused a lot of pain and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” Yeymi Paz said.

That pain felt is felt across the community. Many people are expressing disbelief that something as senseless as this could happen.

“Each day that goes by, I can’t stop thinking about what happened, why did it have to be that,” Lisa Starchak, a family friend, said.

“Nothing like this should happen to your kid because they’re out going to get ice cream or anything else,” Samantha Jenkins, a family friend, said.

Yeymi Paz shared an emotional message with the person or persons behind the shooting.

“I want whoever did it to have a change of heart and just turn themselves in,” she said.

Police have not yet made any arrests in this case.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.