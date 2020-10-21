CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, 590 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second week in a row, a Ravens player has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

This week the honor went to defensive end Calais Campbell.

And it’s not a surprise: Campbell got five tackles and three sacks in Sunday’s game. The Ravens ultimately won 30-28 over the Eagles.

Last week, rookie Patrick Queen earned the honor.

