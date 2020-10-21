CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many places have been sporting their pink in support.

That includes Towson Hot Bagels.

All this month, THB has been teaming up with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, donating a portion of sales from each dozen sold.

Not only that, THB has been busy donating hundreds of special pink bagels to staff, volunteers and patients at breast cancer centers all over the Baltimore area.

So far, they’ve donated more than 1,200 specialty pink bagels.

