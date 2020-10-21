CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Continue To Grow In Triple Digits
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Twinkle and Tigger are up for adoption at the MDSPCA.

The two cats are a bonded pair. Both are overweight and need a little help with portion control and exercise.

Tigger is 7-years-old and will use her “puppy dog eyes” to get what she wants.

Twinkle is 6-years-old and is the more independent gal of the pair. She can be shy at first, but will warm up to her owner after some time.

SPCA volunteers noticed Twinkle enjoys petting on her own terms and doesn’t like being picked up.

They recommend she go to a home without young children because of her pickiness with being handled.

While being handled, Twinkles becomes over-stimulated by the attention so scratch her gently by the ears or chin, rather than full-body strokes.

Both cats are in the Lucky 7 program, which means their adoption fees are waived.

To learn more about taking these cats home visit MDSPCA.org/Adopt.

