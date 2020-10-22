MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced three new initiatives to help those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The new services include enhanced contact tracing, case management to help those who tested positive for coronavirus, expanded grief counseling and mental health support for survivors of COVID-19. It also includes financial relief for families with delinquent water bills.

“Coronavirus and the recession it has caused directly impact the most vulnerable households in our county,” said County Executive Pittman. “Each week we observe more trauma and government must continue the hard work of protecting our residents. Water bill assistance, grief counseling, and services for families recovering from the virus are just the latest new programs. We continue our food distribution, eviction prevention, cash assistance, and business assistance efforts as well.”

The COVID Care Coordination Program is part of the Department of Health’s contact tracing program and will supplement the work of the department after the initial quarantine 14-day period.

The Partnership for Children, youth and Families and the Department of Aging and Disabilities, bi -lingual family assistance navigators and critical case managers will work together to create individual plans for COVID-19 positive families and persons.

Case managers will give wraparound services including food, shelter, housing, commodities, and financial assistance to reduce the spread and help individuals recover.

“What we are experiencing is an increase in the number of individuals who are seeking additional mental health support, many of whom have financial barriers. These funds will support urgent care appointments and follow up treatment.” said Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.

The Water Bill Relief Program is meant to give temporary financial help to Anne Arundel County homeowners who can’t pay their water and wastewater services because of financial stress caused by the virus. The $2 million program is a partnership between the county’s Department of Public Works (DPW), the Office of Finance, and the nonprofit organization, Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS).

However, an executive order signed at the end of September will protect families until November 15. It says services can not be terminated for nonpayment until then.

The county executive said 25,000 county residents have not paid their water bills, while in 2019 at this time, only 1,000 hadn’t paid.

Applications for water bill assistance are currently being mailed to all residential customers who are in arrears. or can be obtained at http://www.acds.inc.org Individuals may also apply for a payment plan through the Office of Finance by calling 410-222-1144 (TTY users please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1) or visit custserv@aacounty.org