BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday marked one of the last opportunities for voters to hear from Baltimore’s mayoral candidates.

Community leaders submitted questions as part of a virtual forum that was hosted by the NAACP Baltimore branch.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, all four of Baltimore’s mayoral candidates had a chance to explain why their platform is the best choice.

Baltimore City Council President and Democratic nominee Brandon Scott said he plans to build a new system of city government.

“This is about a mayor that will not be connected to the past and break the systems of government that we’ve had in the city, that will do the tough work,” Scott said.

Republican nominee and non-profit executive, pastor Shannon Wright, said she entered the political race to improve education for Baltimore’s children.

“I’m here, not because of desire for the spotlight or anything like that, I’m here to make this city better,” Wright said.

Cherry Hill native, Bob Wallace, is an independent candidate and entrepreneur who said he will use his expertise in business to boost economic opportunity, among other things.

“If we can address the issue of economics and jobs, as well as education, then we can impact the poverty and crime that we see today,” Wallace said.

David Harding, the working-class party candidate, said he is providing an alternative to the traditional two-party system.

“We didn’t think that Republicans or Democrats represented the interests of working-class people,” Harding said.

The candidates also answered questions from community stakeholders about how they plan to prioritize minority-owned businesses, tackle inequalities caused by the coronavirus pandemic, invest in public education and making sure there’s accountability within the city’s criminal justice system and police department.

Early voting in Maryland starts Monday, October 26, and runs through Monday, November 2. For a list of early voting centers, please click here.