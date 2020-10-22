Baltimore (WJZ)– Dorchester County Schools switch back to virtual learning starting today.
This is the message posted on facebook from Dave Bromwell, Superintendent of Dorchester County Schools.
Over the last six days the Dorchester County community has seen an increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased exponentially to make Dorchester County the 3rd highest in the state of Maryland over this short period of time. Today alone our case rate was 30.9 giving Dorchester County a positivity rate of 6.1%. This is up from 2.5% on October 10, 2020. These both meet the health and safety metrics that require a reassessment.
Through the continued collaboration of the Dorchester County Health Department and DCPS, we both have agreed that in the interest of health and safety and out of an abundance of caution, to close our school buildings. I repeat, the school buildings will be closed to students and staff, with staff teleworking until further notice. This Thursday October 22nd, Friday October 23rd, and Monday October 26th will be asynchronous learning for students. Beginning Tuesday October 27th, we will return to our phase one virtual learning schedule for students and staff.
Parents, staff and students, I am just as frustrated for the need to make this decision as you are, but please know that this difficult decision was not taken lightly, and done in full collaboration with the Dorchester County Health Department. My first priority is the safety and health of our community. If you have any additional questions, please contact your school administrative team or your child’s teacher through email.