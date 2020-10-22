Baltimore (WJZ)– Dorchester County Schools switch back to virtual learning starting today.

This is the message posted on facebook from Dave Bromwell, Superintendent of Dorchester County Schools.

Over the last six days the Dorchester County community has seen an increase in its COVID-19 positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased exponentially to make Dorchester County the 3rd highest in the state of Maryland over this short period of time. Today alone our case rate was 30.9 giving Dorchester County a positivity rate of 6.1%. This is up from 2.5% on October 10, 2020. These both meet the health and safety metrics that require a reassessment.