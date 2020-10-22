Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County has two new vaccine clinics set up for kids this November.
The clinics will offer flu vaccinations for free for children six months to 18-years-old who do not have health insurance, have insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get vaccinated by their own health care provider.
There will be one in Brunswick and one in Thurmont on specific dates during November.
You must have an appointment.
The Brunswick location, at Railroad Square, will be open November 5 from 1-5 p.m.
The Thurmont location, at the Municipal building parking lot, 615 E. Main Street, will be open November 13 from 1-5 p.m.
Face coverings are required for everyone over five-years-old.