FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Libraries is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive amid the coronavirus pandemic with “Curbside in Costume.”
During the week of Halloween, librarians at all FCPL branches will be wearing costumes while helping customers with curbside pickup.
Children and families are invited to participate by wearing their own costumes. Special prizes will be given out through FCPL’s contactless service to any children in costume.
FCPL has offered contactless curbside pickup at all of its locations since June 1.
