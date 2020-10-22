CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County taco restaurant is making sure no child goes hungry.

Little Miner Taco opened for business just one year ago in Brentwood, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the owner decided to buy a food truck so they could travel to customers during the quarantine.

That includes kids of all ages. They eat for free, no questions asked.

The owner hopes this is helping fill the gap for students who depend on school meals.

Over the last seven months, Little Miner Taco has given away 50,000 thousand free meals all over the area, including in Baltimore.

