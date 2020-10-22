Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was found overnight with gunshot wounds in a car in East Baltimore, police said Thursday.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Kenhill Avenue at around 1:52 a.m. where they found 18-year-old Ethan Ellerbe shot, sitting inside a car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.