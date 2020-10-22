TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — They said laughter is the best medicine and that’s exactly what 10-year-old Andrew Mercier loved to do.

“He was definitely the class clown and joker, there was no greater joy than to make other people laugh, he just, that’s what he lived for,” said Paul and Colleen Mercier, Andrew’s parents.

Andrew lost his brave eight-month battle to leukemia back in December, but the one thing that brought him the most joy was his special farting stuffed animal named Dookie.

It was a gift from one of the Johns Hopkins doctors to help put his mind at ease.

“It brought him so much joy and laughter, he would prank the doctors and nurses,” Paul said.

Now his parents are hoping to give every child fighting cancer that same joy.

“We just want them to have a moment to laugh and be a kid and be themselves and forget about everything that’s going on,” Colleen said.

To carry on Andrew’s love of laughter and jokes, his parents started “Andrew’s Laughing Gas” in January. It’s a charity that provides these gassy stuffed animals to any child battling cancer.

“I think for us it keeps Andrew’s memory alive and keeps us going, knowing that Andrew was such a giver as well, he was the kind of kid that was friends with everyone and he just wanted to make everyone laugh,” Colleen said.

So far this year, Andrew’s gift of joy has reached about 20 hospitals across the nation, making nearly 500 children smile, including in the United Kingdom and India.

And his legacy will live on by making warrior’s laugh, one toot at a time.

“He would be excited to be famous, he always wanted to be famous so he would look at this and be like ‘So many people know my name,'”

If you’re interested in getting involved with “Andrew’s Laughing Gas” or know a child who may need a special stuffed animal, click here.