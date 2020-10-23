BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Court documents show Donald Hildebrant is chared with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex act of a teen and second-degree assault. The offense date is listed as October 16 and charges were filed on October 21.
Hildebrant is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 19.
In a statement, police said Hildebrant has been with the department since 2006:
“The Baltimore Police Department is aware of an ongoing investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center involving one of our officers. That officer has been suspended without pay as the investigation continues. All questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.”
