By Kristy Breslin
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford Center Ghoul and Oyster Roast is going virtual this year.

The Harford Center provides support and services to adults with disabilities in Harford County, Maryland.

Since the beginning of March, the Harford Center has experienced unique challenges in providing its usual level of care. They have had to shift the way they provide support.

As a non-profit, they are dependent on state funding. But, as funding becomes more restrictive, the challenges get harder.

This year, the annual Ghoul and Oyster Roast is going virtual, and WJZ Traffic reporter Kristy Breslin along with Executive Director Sherry Nolte will be your emcees for the evening.

If you would like to join in the fun and get a chance to show off your Halloween costume, please click right here for more details on how to attend.

You can also enter for a chance to win prizes for a great cause. Some of the raffle items include “The Coffin of Cheer” valued at $500, a jewelry basket from Saxons Diamonds, a bushel of crabs from Madonna’s Seafood, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Raffle tickets can be bought until 3 p.m. Saturday by clicking right here.

